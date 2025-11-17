3rd CAB Soldiers support Incirlik AB sustainment operations

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Radoev Boris, and Airman First Class Jahmeir Anthony, 728th Air Mobility Squadron airfreight services representatives, secure a storage container at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Oct. 22, 2025. U.S. Soldiers and equipment from the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry division, arrived to Incirlik AB in support of sustainment operations conducted within the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Koby I. Saunders)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 02:37
|Photo ID:
|9393899
|VIRIN:
|251022-F-AF202-1098
|Resolution:
|5994x3372
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
