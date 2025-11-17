Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd CAB Soldiers support Incirlik AB sustainment operations [Image 1 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    3rd CAB Soldiers support Incirlik AB sustainment operations

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    10.21.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Koby Saunders 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Radoev Boris, and Airman First Class Jahmeir Anthony, 728th Air Mobility Squadron airfreight services representatives, secure a storage container at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Oct. 22, 2025. U.S. Soldiers and equipment from the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry division, arrived to Incirlik AB in support of sustainment operations conducted within the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Koby I. Saunders)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 02:37
    Photo ID: 9393899
    VIRIN: 251022-F-AF202-1098
    Resolution: 5994x3372
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd CAB Soldiers support Incirlik AB sustainment operations [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd CAB Soldiers support Incirlik AB sustainment operations
    3rd CAB Soldiers support Incirlik AB sustainment operations
    3rd CAB Soldiers support Incirlik AB sustainment operations
    3rd CAB Soldiers support Incirlik AB sustainment operations
    3rd CAB Soldiers support Incirlik AB sustainment operations
    3rd CAB Soldiers support Incirlik AB sustainment operations
    3rd CAB Soldiers support Incirlik AB sustainment operations
    3rd CAB Soldiers support Incirlik AB sustainment operations
    3rd CAB Soldiers support Incirlik AB sustainment operations
    3rd CAB Soldiers support Incirlik AB sustainment operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd CAB
    Air Force
    Army
    sustainment
    change of command
    USAFE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download