Keeping the Fleet Rolling Strong

A Red River Army Depot employee works on a Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles, one of the many platforms restored at the depot. Red River empowers its workforce to sustain Army readiness by refurbishing a wide range of vehicle systems and components. As the Army’s Center of Industrial and Technical Excellence, the depot supports everything from light mobility assets like the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) to heavy transport systems such as the Rough Terrain Container Handler (RTCH).
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 23:41
|Photo ID:
|9393759
|VIRIN:
|250918-O-EU550-4391
|Resolution:
|996x1608
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|TEXARKANA, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
