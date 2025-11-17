Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keeping the Fleet Rolling Strong [Image 4 of 4]

    Keeping the Fleet Rolling Strong

    TEXARKANA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Adrienne Brown 

    Red River Army Depot

    A Red River Army Depot employee works on a Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles, one of the many platforms restored at the depot. Red River empowers its workforce to sustain Army readiness by refurbishing a wide range of vehicle systems and components. As the Army’s Center of Industrial and Technical Excellence, the depot supports everything from light mobility assets like the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) to heavy transport systems such as the Rough Terrain Container Handler (RTCH).

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 23:41
    Keeping the Fleet Rolling Strong

    Army Materiel Command
    TACOM
    Red River Army Depot
    OIB
    Army Readiness

