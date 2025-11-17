Keeping the Fleet Rolling Strong

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Red River Army Depot employee works on a Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles, one of the many platforms restored at the depot. Red River empowers its workforce to sustain Army readiness by refurbishing a wide range of vehicle systems and components. As the Army’s Center of Industrial and Technical Excellence, the depot supports everything from light mobility assets like the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) to heavy transport systems such as the Rough Terrain Container Handler (RTCH).