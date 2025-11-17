Powering the Mission, One Bradley at a Time

A Red River Army Depot employee stands along the Bradley Fighting Vehicle production line, where the depot’s workforce restores and refurbishes combat vehicles to sustain Army readiness. As a full‑scale industrial complex and part of the Organic Industrial Base, Red River plays a vital role in remanufacturing and extending the life of light, medium, heavy, and combat platforms for the Warfighter.
Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 23:41
Photo ID:
|9393757
VIRIN:
|250820-O-EU550-1350
Resolution:
|5712x4284
Size:
|4.69 MB
Location:
|TEXARKANA, TEXAS, US
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
