Powering the Mission, One Bradley at a Time

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Red River Army Depot employee stands along the Bradley Fighting Vehicle production line, where the depot’s workforce restores and refurbishes combat vehicles to sustain Army readiness. As a full‑scale industrial complex and part of the Organic Industrial Base, Red River plays a vital role in remanufacturing and extending the life of light, medium, heavy, and combat platforms for the Warfighter.