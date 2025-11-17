Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Powering the Mission, One Bradley at a Time [Image 3 of 4]

    Powering the Mission, One Bradley at a Time

    TEXARKANA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2025

    Photo by Adrienne Brown 

    Red River Army Depot

    A Red River Army Depot employee stands along the Bradley Fighting Vehicle production line, where the depot’s workforce restores and refurbishes combat vehicles to sustain Army readiness. As a full‑scale industrial complex and part of the Organic Industrial Base, Red River plays a vital role in remanufacturing and extending the life of light, medium, heavy, and combat platforms for the Warfighter.

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 23:41
