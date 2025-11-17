Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Crafting Readiness in Every Weld [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Crafting Readiness in Every Weld

    TEXARKANA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2025

    Photo by Adrienne Brown 

    Red River Army Depot

    A Red River Army Depot employee welds inside a Bradley Fighting Vehicle hull as part of the depot’s mission to sustain Army readiness. Red River Army Depot is a full‑scale industrial complex engaged in the remanufacture and refurbishment of light, medium, heavy, and combat vehicles, including the Bradley Fighting Vehicle, as a vital part of the Organic Industrial Base.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 23:41
    Photo ID: 9393702
    VIRIN: 251020-O-EU550-8851
    Resolution: 3213x5712
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: TEXARKANA, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crafting Readiness in Every Weld [Image 4 of 4], by Adrienne Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Crafting Readiness in Every Weld
    Track Shoe Maintenance at Red River
    Powering the Mission, One Bradley at a Time
    Keeping the Fleet Rolling Strong

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TACOM
    Red River Army Depot
    RRAD
    OIB
    Army Readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download