A Red River Army Depot employee welds inside a Bradley Fighting Vehicle hull as part of the depot’s mission to sustain Army readiness. Red River Army Depot is a full‑scale industrial complex engaged in the remanufacture and refurbishment of light, medium, heavy, and combat vehicles, including the Bradley Fighting Vehicle, as a vital part of the Organic Industrial Base.
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 23:41
|Photo ID:
|9393702
|VIRIN:
|251020-O-EU550-8851
|Resolution:
|3213x5712
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|TEXARKANA, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Crafting Readiness in Every Weld [Image 4 of 4], by Adrienne Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.