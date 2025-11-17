Crafting Readiness in Every Weld

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Red River Army Depot employee welds inside a Bradley Fighting Vehicle hull as part of the depot’s mission to sustain Army readiness. Red River Army Depot is a full‑scale industrial complex engaged in the remanufacture and refurbishment of light, medium, heavy, and combat vehicles, including the Bradley Fighting Vehicle, as a vital part of the Organic Industrial Base.