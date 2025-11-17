Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Track Shoe Maintenance at Red River [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Track Shoe Maintenance at Red River

    TEXARKANA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2025

    Photo by Adrienne Brown 

    Red River Army Depot

    Inside the Rubber Products Division at Red River Army Depot, employees repair track shoes that keep the Army rolling. For more than half a century, this specialized facility has restored worn track and road wheels, breathing new life into critical components. Since 1953, the division has produced nearly three million track shoes and more than 700,000 road wheels.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 23:41
    Photo ID: 9393739
    VIRIN: 251015-O-EU550-5025
    Resolution: 4032x2268
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: TEXARKANA, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Track Shoe Maintenance at Red River [Image 4 of 4], by Adrienne Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Crafting Readiness in Every Weld
    Track Shoe Maintenance at Red River
    Powering the Mission, One Bradley at a Time
    Keeping the Fleet Rolling Strong

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Materiel Command
    TACOM
    Red River Army Depot
    OIB
    Army Readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download