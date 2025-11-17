Track Shoe Maintenance at Red River

Inside the Rubber Products Division at Red River Army Depot, employees repair track shoes that keep the Army rolling. For more than half a century, this specialized facility has restored worn track and road wheels, breathing new life into critical components. Since 1953, the division has produced nearly three million track shoes and more than 700,000 road wheels.
