D-Day 81: World War II Veterans visit Fallen Comrades in Normandy, France 2025

U.S. Marine Corps and World War II veteran Technical Sgt. Neal Mccallum looks in the distance at the rows of graves at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial, Normandy, France, June 2, 2025, on the week of the 81st anniversary of D-Day. Neal was born on March 10, 1927 in Star, North Carolina. Upon turning 17 years old, Neal volunteered for the Marines. After boot camp, Neal was sent to Guadalcanal with Fox Company, 29th Marine Regiment, joining the 22nd and 4th Regiments, forming the new 6th Marine Division. The division trained for seven months in the jungles. Operation Iceberg, the invasion of Okinawa, occurred on Easter Sunday, April 1, 1945 when multiple Army and Marine divisions assaulted the island. Neal, turning 18 a few days prior, fought as an infantryman in the mortar section of Fox Company, until he was seriously wounded on May 19, 1945 in the battle of Sugarloaf Hill, where the Marines suffered over 3,000 casualties. Neal's company lost many men and his best friend, Victor Hansen, was killed in action. Neal was evacuated and after multiple hospital stays and surgeries, Neal returned to duty, after 90 days, in the United States guarding German prisoners, as he did not have enough points to be discharged. Neal had four brothers serving in the war in Europe. His brother, Allen Swede McCallum was killed in France. Neal was discharged as a Corporal on December 12, 1947 when he was 20 years old. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Devin Klecan)