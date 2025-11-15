D-Day 81: World War II Veterans visit Fallen Comrades in Normandy, France 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Air Corps and World War II veteran Samuel Meyer visits the graves of U.S. service members at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial, Normandy, France, June 2, 2025, on the week of the 81st anniversary of D-Day. Sam Meyer was born on August 6, 1924, in New Orleans, Louisiana. He was drafted in February 1943 into the Army Air Corps and boarded a train on St. Patrick's Day headed to basic training in Miami Beach, Florida. Sam attended armament school in Buckley Field, Colorado before being shipped out to England. Arriving in Liverpool, Sam was assigned to the 370th Fighter Group, 9th Air Force at Andover Air Base. He served as an armorer, loading bombs and ammunition on P-38 fighter planes. His planes completed 110 missions. In mid-July 1944, the fighter group was moved to the first American airstrip in Normandy, France and from there, followed the front lines as they moved to Belgium and Germany. On Victory in Europe Day, Cpl. Meyer was in a hospital in Belgium recovering from a hernia. He was honorably discharged on December 16, 1945.