    D-Day 81: World War II Veterans visit Fallen Comrades in Normandy, France 2025 [Image 4 of 7]

    D-Day 81: World War II Veterans visit Fallen Comrades in Normandy, France 2025

    NORMANDY AMERICAN CEMETERY, FRANCE

    06.01.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Devin Klecan 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Coast Guard and World War II veteran Carlyle Hayes places sand from the beaches of Normandy on the graves of fallen comrades, U.S. service members at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial, Normandy, France, June 2, 2025, on the week of the 81st anniversary of D-Day. Hayes is a devoted family man, best known for his 72-year marriage to his wife, Frankie Hayes, who passed away prior to 2025. In a heartfelt interview during his Dream Flight coverage, he shared the secret to their enduring partnership: "strong faith in the Lord and a whole lot of compromise." This blend of humor, wisdom, and spirituality highlighted his approachable and resilient character. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Devin Klecan)

