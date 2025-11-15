FTZ daily operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251001-N-YO707-1292



INDIAN OCEAN (Oct. 1, 2025) - Cmdr. Paul Richardson, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62), from Texas, uses the ship’s 1MC announcement system to address the crew while underway in the Indian Ocean, Oct. 1, 2025. Fitzgerald is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)