Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FTZ daily operations [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    FTZ daily operations

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    09.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cyrus Roson 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    251001-N-YO707-1292

    INDIAN OCEAN (Oct. 1, 2025) - Cmdr. Paul Richardson, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62), from Texas, uses the ship’s 1MC announcement system to address the crew while underway in the Indian Ocean, Oct. 1, 2025. Fitzgerald is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 06:52
    Photo ID: 9391477
    VIRIN: 251001-N-YO707-1292
    Resolution: 1474x2211
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FTZ daily operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Cyrus Roson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FTZ daily operations
    FTZ daily operations
    FTZ daily operations
    FTZ daily operations
    FTZ daily operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fitzgerald
    ddg62
    deployment
    US Navy
    destroyer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download