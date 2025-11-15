FTZ daily operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251001-N-YO707-1287



INDIAN OCEAN (Oct. 1, 2025) - Command Master Chief Francisco J. Delgado, command master chief of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62), from California, pipes into the ship’s 1MC announcement system while underway in the Indian Ocean, Oct. 1, 2025. Fitzgerald is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)