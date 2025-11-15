Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FTZ daily operations [Image 1 of 5]

    FTZ daily operations

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    09.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cyrus Roson 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    251001-N-YO707-1236

    INDIAN OCEAN (Oct. 1, 2025) - Seaman Rock Calixte, from Florida, stands watch as helmsman aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) while underway in the Indian Ocean, Oct. 1, 2025. Fitzgerald is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FTZ daily operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Cyrus Roson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

