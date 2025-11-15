FTZ daily operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251001-N-YO707-1010



INDIAN OCEAN (Oct. 1, 2025) - Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Charlotte S. Rivera, from Florida, stands watch as Boatswain’s Mate of the watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) while underway in the Indian Ocean, Oct. 1, 2025. Fitzgerald is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)