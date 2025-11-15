Ninth Air Force Commander and Command Chief meet with 378th Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Wiener, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) command chief, speaks with 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron personnel within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 6, 2025. The 378th EMDS supports combat operations by maintaining force health, medical readiness and rapid response capabilities essential to operational success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler A. P. Moody)