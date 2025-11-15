U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Wiener, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) command chief, speaks with 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron personnel within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 6, 2025. The 378th EMDS supports combat operations by maintaining force health, medical readiness and rapid response capabilities essential to operational success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler A. P. Moody)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 06:51
|Photo ID:
|9391471
|VIRIN:
|251106-F-GC829-1760
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.07 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ninth Air Force Commander and Command Chief meet with 378th Airmen [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Tyler Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.