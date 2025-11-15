Ninth Air Force Commander and Command Chief meet with 378th Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Wiener, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) command chief, left, coins Senior Airman Jeramy Franco, 378th Expeditionary Communication Section requirements manager, for his accomplishments within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 6, 2025. The 378th ECS enables and sustains combat operations through resilient command, control, communications, and cyber capabilities that maintain mission command and information dominance across the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler A. P. Moody)