Ninth Air Force Commander and Command Chief meet with 378th Airmen

U.S. Air Force Capt. Ka Mak, 378th Expeditionary Communication Section flight commander, left, asks Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Wiener, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) command chief, about continuing the current mission while preparing the base for future threats within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 6, 2025. The 378th ECS enables and sustains combat operations through resilient command, control, communications, and cyber capabilities that maintain mission command and information dominance across the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler A. P. Moody)