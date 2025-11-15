U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Wiener, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) command chief, speaks with Airmen in the 378th Expeditionary Communication Section within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 6, 2025. Wiener visited the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing to connect with Airmen and recognize their achievements during their time at the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler A. P. Moody)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 06:51
|Photo ID:
|9391467
|VIRIN:
|251106-F-GC829-1453
|Resolution:
|8034x5356
|Size:
|6.89 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ninth Air Force Commander and Command Chief meet with 378th Airmen [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Tyler Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.