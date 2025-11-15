Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 4 Seabees Rennovate Office Spaces, Osan, South Korea [Image 4 of 6]

    NMCB 4 Seabees Rennovate Office Spaces, Osan, South Korea

    JINHAE, SOUTH KOREA

    09.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Rayburn 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    Builder Constructionman Abcd Almazan, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, applies joint compound to patch drywall during office renovations at Osan Airforce Base, Osan, South Korea, on September 15, 2025. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (US Navy Photo by Builder 3rd Class Valera Cecan)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 04:08
    Photo ID: 9391396
    VIRIN: 250914-N-BR551-1854
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: JINHAE, KR
    Hometown: EWA BEACH, HAWAII, US
    This work, NMCB 4 Seabees Rennovate Office Spaces, Osan, South Korea [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Justin Rayburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

