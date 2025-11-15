NMCB 4 Seabees Rennovate Office Spaces, Osan, South Korea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Moses Ondieki, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, applies joint compound to patch drywall during office renovations at Osan Airforce Base, Osan, South Korea, on September 15, 2025. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (US Navy Photo by Builder 3rd Class Valera Cecan)