NMCB 4, Routine CESE Maintenance, Chinhae

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Moses Ondieki, from Bloomington, MN, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 performs routine preventative maintenance on the pump assembly of civil engineer support equipment (CESE), Chinhae, South Korea, on September 08, 2025. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (US Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Valeria Cecan)