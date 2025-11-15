NMCB 4 Seabees Rennovate Office Spaces, Osan, South Korea

Builder 2nd Class Anthony Puch, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, patch a hole in a drywall ceiling in support of office renovations at Osan Airforce Base, Osan, South Korea, on September 15, 2025. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (US Navy Photo by Builder 3rd Class Valera Cecan)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 04:08
|Photo ID:
|9391397
|VIRIN:
|250921-N-BR551-3100
|Resolution:
|5146x3431
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|JINHAE, KR
|Hometown:
|FLORENCE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
