Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCB 4 Seabees Rennovate Office Spaces, Osan, South Korea [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NMCB 4 Seabees Rennovate Office Spaces, Osan, South Korea

    JINHAE, SOUTH KOREA

    09.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Rayburn 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    Builder 2nd Class Anthony Puch, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, patch a hole in a drywall ceiling in support of office renovations at Osan Airforce Base, Osan, South Korea, on September 15, 2025. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (US Navy Photo by Builder 3rd Class Valera Cecan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 04:08
    Photo ID: 9391397
    VIRIN: 250921-N-BR551-3100
    Resolution: 5146x3431
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: JINHAE, KR
    Hometown: FLORENCE, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 4 Seabees Rennovate Office Spaces, Osan, South Korea [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Justin Rayburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB 4 Seabees Rennovate Office Spaces, Osan, South Korea
    NMCB 4, Routine CESE Maintenance, Chinhae
    NMCB 4, Routine CESE Maintenance, Chinhae
    NMCB 4 Seabees Rennovate Office Spaces, Osan, South Korea
    NMCB 4 Seabees Rennovate Office Spaces, Osan, South Korea
    NMCB 4 Seabees Rennovate Office Spaces, Osan, South Korea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rennovation
    Osan
    NMCB 4
    Chinhae
    Repair
    Seabees

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download