NMCB 4 Seabees Rennovate Office Spaces, Osan, South Korea

Builder 2nd Class Anthony Puch, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, patch a hole in a drywall ceiling in support of office renovations at Osan Airforce Base, Osan, South Korea, on September 15, 2025. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (US Navy Photo by Builder 3rd Class Valera Cecan)