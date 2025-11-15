Philippine Service Members, U.S. Marines Offload Family Food Packs at Virac Airport During Foreign Disaster Relief Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Philippine Army soldiers assigned to the 83rd Infantry Battalion and U.S. Marines assigned to 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, pose for a group photograph after delivering hundreds of family food packs during foreign disaster relief operations at Virac, Philippines, Nov. 15, 2025. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)