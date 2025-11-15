Philippine Service Members, U.S. Marines Offload Family Food Packs at Virac Airport During Foreign Disaster Relief Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Squadron (VMGR) 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, arrives to deliver hundreds of family food packs and personnel with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and 3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade, III MEF, in support of foreign disaster relief operations at Virac, Philippines, Nov. 15, 2025. The KC-130J Super Hercules is a multi-role capable, medium sized fixed wing tactical aircraft that provides expeditionary logistical support, air-to-air refueling and close air support to fleet operating forces. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)