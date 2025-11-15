Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Philippine Service Members, U.S. Marines Offload Family Food Packs at Virac Airport During Foreign Disaster Relief Operations [Image 2 of 7]

    Philippine Service Members, U.S. Marines Offload Family Food Packs at Virac Airport During Foreign Disaster Relief Operations

    CLARK AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    11.15.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing offloads hundreds of family food packs and personnel with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and 3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade, III MEF, in support of foreign disaster relief operations at Virac, Philippines, Nov. 15, 2025. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Philippine Service Members, U.S. Marines Offload Family Food Packs at Virac Airport During Foreign Disaster Relief Operations [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

