Philippine Service Members, U.S. Marines Offload Family Food Packs at Virac Airport During Foreign Disaster Relief Operations

Philippine Air Force Airman 2nd Class Eugene Paruinog, an electrical specialist assigned to Tactical Operations Group 5, and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. John Axel, right, a career counselor assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, passes family food packs in support of foreign disaster relief operations at Virac, Philippines, Nov. 15, 2025. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. Axel is a native of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)