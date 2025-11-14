Black Jack brigade conducts NTC rotation 26-02

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Switchblade team prepares a loitering munition for flight during NTC rotation 26‑02, Nov. 13, 2025. The rotation marks the first armored Transforming in Contact (TiC) 2.0 combat training center rotation, where new concepts and emerging capabilities were tested in realistic, contested scenarios.

(U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Tyler Williams)