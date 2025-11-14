Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black Jack brigade conducts NTC rotation 26-02 [Image 107 of 109]

    Black Jack brigade conducts NTC rotation 26-02

    FORT IRWIN, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Tyler Williams 

    1st Cavalry Division

    A Switchblade team prepares a loitering munition for flight during NTC rotation 26‑02, Nov. 13, 2025. The rotation marks the first armored Transforming in Contact (TiC) 2.0 combat training center rotation, where new concepts and emerging capabilities were tested in realistic, contested scenarios.
    (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Tyler Williams)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 11.15.2025 13:32
    Photo ID: 9389986
    VIRIN: 251113-A-GT207-1100
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 9.34 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, US
    This work, Black Jack brigade conducts NTC rotation 26-02 [Image 109 of 109], by 1LT Tyler Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

