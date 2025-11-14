Sgt. Caleb Eidlebach, an electronic maintenance technician with the Multifunctional Strike Troop, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, plans a PDW C100 flight at NTC rotation 26‑02, Nov. 5, 2025. The rotation marks the first armored Transforming in Contact (TiC) 2.0 combat training center rotation, where new concepts and emerging capabilities were tested in realistic, contested scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Tyler Williams)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2025 13:32
|Photo ID:
|9389973
|VIRIN:
|251105-A-GT207-1046
|Resolution:
|3456x5184
|Size:
|4.02 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Black Jack brigade conducts NTC rotation 26-02 [Image 109 of 109], by 1LT Tyler Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.