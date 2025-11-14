Black Jack brigade conducts NTC rotation 26-02

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

2nd Lt. Sophia Talkington, a field artillery officer with the Multifunctional Strike Troop, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, uses an Android Tactical Assault Kit (ATAK) at NTC rotation 26-02, Nov. 2, 2025. The rotation marks the first armored Transforming in Contact (TiC) 2.0 combat training center rotation, where new concepts and emerging capabilities were tested in realistic, contested scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Tyler Williams)