Black Jack brigade conducts NTC rotation 26-02

Cpl. Braxton, an Electronic Warfare Specialist with the Multifunctional Strike Troop, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, prepares a TCOM Tethered Unmanned Aircraft System at NTC rotation 26‑02, Nov. 3, 2025. The rotation marks the first armored Transforming in Contact (TiC) 2.0 combat training center rotation, where new concepts and emerging capabilities were tested in realistic, contested scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Tyler Williams)