    EODMU 5 and ROK Special Forces Conduct Fast Rope Exercise aboard George Washington during CSGEX [Image 9 of 10]

    EODMU 5 and ROK Special Forces Conduct Fast Rope Exercise aboard George Washington during CSGEX

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    11.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Crowley 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Sailors, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5, attached to Commander, Task Force 70, and Republic of Korea Navy sailors participate in a fast-rope exercise in the hangar bay aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway at sea during Carrier Strike Group Exercise (CSGEX) 2025, Nov. 9, 2025. CSGEX is a bilateral exercise that strengthens naval interoperability, enhances the U.S. and Republic of Korea alliance, and demonstrates joint commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Crowley)

    This work, EODMU 5 and ROK Special Forces Conduct Fast Rope Exercise aboard George Washington during CSGEX [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Tyler Crowley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fast Rope
    EODMU5
    7thFleet
    USSGW
    CVN 73
    ROK

