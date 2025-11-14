A Sailor, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5, attached to Commander, Task Force 70, poses for a photo prior to a fast-rope exercise on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway at sea during Carrier Strike Group Exercise (CSGEX) 2025, Nov. 10, 2025. CSGEX is a bilateral exercise that strengthens naval interoperability, enhances the U.S. and Republic of Korea alliance, and demonstrates joint commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Crowley)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2025 01:50
|Photo ID:
|9389517
|VIRIN:
|251110-N-UM953-1045
|Resolution:
|5889x4206
|Size:
|7.41 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, EODMU 5 and ROK Special Forces Conduct Fast Rope Exercise aboard George Washington during CSGEX [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Tyler Crowley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.