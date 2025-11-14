EODMU 5 and ROK Special Forces Conduct Fast Rope Exercise aboard George Washington during CSGEX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5, attached to Commander, Task Force 70, and Republic of Korea Navy sailors participate in a fast-rope exercise on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway during Carrier Strike Group Exercise (CSGEX) 2025, Nov. 10, 2025. CSGEX is a bilateral exercise that strengthens naval interoperability, enhances the U.S. and Republic of Korea alliance, and demonstrates joint commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific., Nov. 10, 2025. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Crowley)