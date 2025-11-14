USS Pierre (LCS 38) Commissioning Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251014-N-CH260-1052 PANAMA CITY, Fla. (November 14, 2025) — Arnold High School Navy Junior Reserves Officer Training Corps Color Guard parades the colors during the chairman's reception ahead of the commissioning ceremony for the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Pierre (LCS 38), Nov. 14, 2025. Pierre will be commissioned in Panama City, Florida on Nov. 15. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kassandra Alanis)