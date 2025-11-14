251014-N-CH260-1052 PANAMA CITY, Fla. (November 14, 2025) — Arnold High School Navy Junior Reserves Officer Training Corps Color Guard parades the colors during the chairman's reception ahead of the commissioning ceremony for the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Pierre (LCS 38), Nov. 14, 2025. Pierre will be commissioned in Panama City, Florida on Nov. 15. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kassandra Alanis)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 22:44
|Photo ID:
|9389441
|VIRIN:
|251014-N-CH260-1052
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Pierre (LCS 38) Commissioning Week [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Kassandra Alanis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.