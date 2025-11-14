Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Pierre (LCS 38) Commissioning Week [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Pierre (LCS 38) Commissioning Week

    PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kassandra Alanis 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    251014-N-CH260-1060 PANAMA CITY, Fla. (November 14, 2025) — Distinguished guests and the crew assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Pierre (LCS 38) attend the Chairman's Reception at the Holley Academic Center in Panama City, Fla. ahead of the ship's commissioning ceremony, Nov. 14, 2025. Pierre will be commissioned in Panama City on Nov. 15. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kassandra Alanis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 22:45
    Photo ID: 9389442
    VIRIN: 251014-N-CH260-1060
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Pierre (LCS 38) Commissioning Week [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Kassandra Alanis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Pierre (LCS 38) Commissioning Week
    USS Pierre (LCS 38) Commissioning Week
    USS Pierre (LCS 38) Commissioning Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download