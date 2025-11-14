USS Pierre (LCS 38) Commissioning Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251014-N-CH260-1060 PANAMA CITY, Fla. (November 14, 2025) — Distinguished guests and the crew assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Pierre (LCS 38) attend the Chairman's Reception at the Holley Academic Center in Panama City, Fla. ahead of the ship's commissioning ceremony, Nov. 14, 2025. Pierre will be commissioned in Panama City on Nov. 15. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kassandra Alanis)