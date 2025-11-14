251014-N-CH260-1234 PANAMA CITY, Fla. (November 14, 2025) — Distinguished guests and the crew assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Pierre (LCS 38) attend the Chairman's Reception at the Holley Academic Center in Panama City, Fla. ahead of the ship's commissioning ceremony, Nov. 14, 2025. Pierre will be commissioned in Panama City on Nov. 15. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kassandra Alanis)
This work, USS Pierre (LCS 38) Commissioning Week [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Kassandra Alanis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.