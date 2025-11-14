MARFORPAC Commander attends Sea Power Conference

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, left, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, speaks with Australian Standardised Shipyard Infrastructure Strategy Maritime representatives during the Indo-Pacific Sea Power Conference 2025 at the International Convention Centre in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 4, 2025. Service members, defense officials, and industry leaders gather for the conference, co-hosted by the Royal Australian Navy, to strengthen regional partnerships and advance maritime security. The event highlights this year’s theme, “Strength at Sea = Security and Prosperity at Home,” reflecting Australia’s enduring reliance on the sea for stability and growth. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor)
