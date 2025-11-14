MARFORPAC Commander attends Sea Power Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, middle right, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and Vas Podorean, business development manager, Liquid Robotics, discuss maritime technologies during the Indo-Pacific Sea Power Conference 2025 at the International Convention Centre in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 4, 2025. Service members, defense officials, and industry leaders gather for the conference, co-hosted by the Royal Australian Navy, to strengthen regional partnerships and advance maritime security. The event highlights this year’s theme, “Strength at Sea = Security and Prosperity at Home,” reflecting Australia’s enduring reliance on the sea for stability and growth. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor)