MARFORPAC Commander attends Sea Power Conference

Service members, defense officials, and industry leaders gather for the Indo-Pacific Sea Power Conference at the International Convention Centre in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 4, 2025. The event highlights this year’s theme, “Strength at Sea = Security and Prosperity at Home,” reflecting Australia’s enduring reliance on the sea for stability and growth. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor)
|11.05.2025
|11.14.2025 21:29
|Location:
|SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AU
