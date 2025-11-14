Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARFORPAC Commander attends Sea Power Conference [Image 10 of 14]

    MARFORPAC Commander attends Sea Power Conference

    SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA

    11.05.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, right, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and Vas Podorean, business development manager for Liquid Robotics, discuss maritime technologies during the Indo-Pacific Sea Power Conference 2025 at the International Convention Centre in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 4, 2025. Service members, defense officials, and industry leaders gather for the conference, co-hosted by the Royal Australian Navy, to strengthen regional partnerships and advance maritime security. The event highlights this year’s theme, “Strength at Sea = Security and Prosperity at Home,” reflecting Australia’s enduring reliance on the sea for stability and growth. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 21:29
    Photo ID: 9389409
    VIRIN: 251105-M-KB008-5458
    Resolution: 6188x4420
    Size: 9.93 MB
    Location: SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AU
    This work, MARFORPAC Commander attends Sea Power Conference [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Jose Villasenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MARFORPAC, Sea Power Conference, Allies and Partners, Royal Australian Navy

