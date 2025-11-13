Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Drum Soldiers, family members, support Domestic Violence Awareness Month 5K [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Drum Soldiers, family members, support Domestic Violence Awareness Month 5K

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2025

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Fort Drum Soldiers, civilians and family members participate in the annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month 5K on Oct. 2, hosted by the Family Advocacy Program. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 08:55
    Photo ID: 9387500
    VIRIN: 251002-A-XX986-1005
    Resolution: 3341x2228
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum Soldiers, family members, support Domestic Violence Awareness Month 5K [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Drum Soldiers, family members, support Domestic Violence Awareness Month 5K
    Fort Drum Soldiers, family members, support Domestic Violence Awareness Month 5K
    Fort Drum Soldiers, family members, support Domestic Violence Awareness Month 5K
    Fort Drum Soldiers, family members, support Domestic Violence Awareness Month 5K
    Fort Drum Soldiers, family members, support Domestic Violence Awareness Month 5K

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Drum Soldiers, family members, support Domestic Violence Awareness Month 5K

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    Domestic Violence Awareness Month
    Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program
    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download