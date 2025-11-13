Date Taken: 10.02.2025 Date Posted: 11.14.2025 08:55 Photo ID: 9387499 VIRIN: 251002-A-XX986-1004 Resolution: 3341x2228 Size: 1.95 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Fort Drum Soldiers, family members, support Domestic Violence Awareness Month 5K [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.