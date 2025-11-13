Soldiers with E Company, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, gather for a photo after crossing the finish line Oct. 2 at the Domestic Violence Awareness Month 5K, hosted by the Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 08:55
|Photo ID:
|9387496
|VIRIN:
|251002-A-XX986-1001
|Resolution:
|5159x2664
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Drum Soldiers, family members, support Domestic Violence Awareness Month 5K [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Drum Soldiers, family members, support Domestic Violence Awareness Month 5K
No keywords found.