Samurai Challenge: Sports Day sees wing-wide attendance for multi-sport teambuilding

U.S. Air Force Airmen gather for opening remarks from Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, before starting the monthly Samurai Challenge at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 28, 2025. Throughout the installation events like volleyball, basketball, golf, e-sports, kickball, and various field activities focused on physical fitness, competition, warrior ethos and ultimately camaraderie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 02:26
|Photo ID:
|9387208
|VIRIN:
|251028-F-BG120-1017
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
