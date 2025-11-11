Samurai Challenge: Sports Day sees wing-wide attendance for multi-sport teambuilding

U.S. Air Force Airmen compete in a fire truck pull as part of the monthly Samurai Challenge at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 28, 2025. Kicking off resiliency week, the monthly Samurai Challenge centered on sports. Throughout the installation events like volleyball, basketball, golf, e-sports, kickball, and various field activities focused on physical fitness, competition, warrior ethos and ultimately camaraderie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 02:26
|Photo ID:
|9387206
|VIRIN:
|251028-F-BG120-1383
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
