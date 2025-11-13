Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Samurai Challenge: Sports Day sees wing-wide attendance for multi-sport teambuilding [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Samurai Challenge: Sports Day sees wing-wide attendance for multi-sport teambuilding

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.27.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, delivers opening remarks of resiliency week before initiating the monthly Samurai Challenge at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 28, 2025. Kicking off resiliency week, the monthly Samurai Challenge centered on sports. Throughout the installation events like volleyball, basketball, golf, e-sports, kickball, and various field activities focused on physical fitness, competition, warrior ethos and ultimately camaraderie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 02:26
    Photo ID: 9387205
    VIRIN: 251028-F-BG120-1317
    Resolution: 3701x2465
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Samurai Challenge: Sports Day sees wing-wide attendance for multi-sport teambuilding [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Samurai Challenge: Sports Day sees wing-wide attendance for multi-sport teambuilding
    Samurai Challenge: Sports Day sees wing-wide attendance for multi-sport teambuilding
    Samurai Challenge: Sports Day sees wing-wide attendance for multi-sport teambuilding
    Samurai Challenge: Sports Day sees wing-wide attendance for multi-sport teambuilding
    Samurai Challenge: Sports Day sees wing-wide attendance for multi-sport teambuilding
    Samurai Challenge: Sports Day sees wing-wide attendance for multi-sport teambuilding

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    team building
    sportsmanship
    warrior ethos
    morale
    camaraderie

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download