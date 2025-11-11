UPDATE: $1.6 Million USAG Humphreys Command Group Renovation Continues

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED) is currently executing project 520595, which is a $1.6 million renovation of the first and third floors to accommodate the USAG Humphreys Command Group; the Plans, Analysis and Integration Office (PAIO) and the Internal Review and Audit Compliance Officer (IRACO) as part of the Job Order Contract program. The project’s scope includes steering towards a more contemporary look such as installing wood veneer with a stain finish, which were selected based on Directorate of Public Works’ (DPW) at Camp Humphreys office building, according to Micheal Joiner, Civil and Project Engineer, Pyeongtaek Resident Office, USACE FED, during a site visit Oct. 21, 2025, at Camp Humphreys. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)