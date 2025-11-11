UPDATE: $1.6 Million USAG Humphreys Command Group Renovation Continues

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED) is currently executing project 520595, which is a $1.6 million renovation of the first and third floors to accommodate the USAG Humphreys Command Group; the Plans, Analysis and Integration Office (PAIO) and the Internal Review and Audit Compliance Officer (IRACO) as part of the Job Order Contract program, an expedited procurement process specifically for projects that do not need formal construction designs. According to Michael Joiner, Civil and Project Engineer, Pyeongtaek Resident Office, USACE FED, this $1.6 million renovation includes “every aspect of mechanical, civil, electrical and architectural.” Such as this contractor preparing the flex conduit for the lights that will be installed in the ceiling Oct. 21, 2025, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Ms. Kim, Chong Yun)