UPDATE: $1.6 Million USAG Humphreys Command Group Renovation Continues

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED) is currently executing project 520595, which is a $1.6 million renovation of the first and third floors to accommodate the USAG Humphreys Command Group; the Plans, Analysis and Integration Office (PAIO) and the Internal Review and Audit Compliance Officer (IRACO). According to Michael Joiner, Civil and Project Engineer, Pyeongtaek Resident Office, USACE FED, Oct. 21, 2025, raised access flooring will be installed for a hidden and accessible space under the finished floor cord management for computers, power outlets, etc. The third floor will include a reception desk and more space for individual offices; and an open space for workstations and dividers, and a larger office for the Col. Kristin E. Steinbrecher, Commander, USAG Humphreys and Area III. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)