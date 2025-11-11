Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UPDATE: $1.6 Million USAG Humphreys Command Group Renovation Continues [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    UPDATE: $1.6 Million USAG Humphreys Command Group Renovation Continues

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    10.20.2025

    Photo by Monique Freemon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED) is currently executing project 520595, which is a $1.6 million renovation of the first and third floors to accommodate the USAG Humphreys Command Group; the Plans, Analysis and Integration Office (PAIO) and the Internal Review and Audit Compliance Officer (IRACO). According to Michael Joiner, Civil and Project Engineer, Pyeongtaek Resident Office, USACE FED, Oct. 21, 2025, raised access flooring will be installed for a hidden and accessible space under the finished floor cord management for computers, power outlets, etc. The third floor will include a reception desk and more space for individual offices; and an open space for workstations and dividers, and a larger office for the Col. Kristin E. Steinbrecher, Commander, USAG Humphreys and Area III. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.13.2025 21:02
    Photo ID: 9386739
    VIRIN: 251021-A-CQ138-1251
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UPDATE: $1.6 Million USAG Humphreys Command Group Renovation Continues [Image 5 of 5], by Monique Freemon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    UPDATE: $1.6 Million USAG Humphreys Command Group Renovation
    UPDATE: $1.6 Million USAG Humphreys Command Group Renovation Continues
    UPDATE: $1.6 Million USAG Humphreys Command Group Renovation Continues
    UPDATE: $1.6 Million USAG Humphreys Command Group Renovation Continues
    UPDATE: $1.6 Million USAG Humphreys Command Group Renovation Continues

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    UPDATE: $1.6 Million USAG Humphreys Command Group Renovation Continues

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download