    UPDATE: $1.6 Million USAG Humphreys Command Group Renovation Continues [Image 4 of 5]

    UPDATE: $1.6 Million USAG Humphreys Command Group Renovation Continues

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    10.20.2025

    Photo by Monique Freemon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED) is currently executing project 520595, which is a $1.6 million renovation of the first and third floors to accommodate the USAG Humphreys Command Group; the Plans, Analysis and Integration Office (PAIO) and the Internal Review and Audit Compliance Officer (IRACO) as part of the Job Order Contract program, an expedited procurement process specifically for projects that do not need formal construction designs. A prominent update mentioned Oct. 21, 2025, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea is the completion of ramp and new drop-off lane for easier access to the entrance. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.13.2025 21:02
    Photo ID: 9386755
    VIRIN: 251021-A-CQ138-1150
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UPDATE: $1.6 Million USAG Humphreys Command Group Renovation Continues [Image 5 of 5], by Monique Freemon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE, USACEFED, POD, USAG Humphreys, Renovations, Construction

