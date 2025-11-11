UPDATE: $1.6 Million USAG Humphreys Command Group Renovation Continues

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED) is currently executing project 520595, which is a $1.6 million renovation of the first and third floors to accommodate the USAG Humphreys Command Group; the Plans, Analysis and Integration Office (PAIO) and the Internal Review and Audit Compliance Officer (IRACO) as part of the Job Order Contract program, an expedited procurement process specifically for projects that do not need formal construction designs. A prominent update mentioned Oct. 21, 2025, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea is the completion of ramp and new drop-off lane for easier access to the entrance. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)