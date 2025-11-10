Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Six-String Soldiers Visit Veterans in Nebraska [Image 9 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Six-String Soldiers Visit Veterans in Nebraska

    GRAND ISLAND, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Raymond Maldonado Marrero 

    The United States Army Field Band

    Members of the U.S. Army Field Band’s Six-String Soldiers pose with a veteran after performing at the Grand Island Medical Center, Nebraska, Aug. 31, 2025. The visit included songs for patients and staff as part of the Army’s ongoing community outreach mission.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2025
    Date Posted: 11.13.2025 10:02
    Photo ID: 9385182
    VIRIN: 250831-A-XJ084-3831
    Resolution: 6392x5114
    Size: 13.46 MB
    Location: GRAND ISLAND, NEBRASKA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Six-String Soldiers Visit Veterans in Nebraska [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Raymond Maldonado Marrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Six-String Soldiers Honor Purple Heart Veteran in Nebraska
    Six-String Soldiers Perform for Veteran and Spouse
    Six-String Soldiers Bring Music to Nebraska Veterans
    Six-String Soldiers Perform for Veteran and Family in Nebraska
    Six-String Soldiers Perform for Nebraska Veterans
    Army Musician Greets Veteran in Nebraska
    Six-String Soldiers Perform for Nebraska Veteran
    Army Musicians Perform for Nebraska Veterans
    Six-String Soldiers Visit Veterans in Nebraska
    Six-String Soldiers Perform for Veterans in Nebraska

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nebraska
    Labor Day Weekend
    VA Clinic
    The United States Army Field Band
    Grand Island Nebraska
    Six-String Soldiers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download