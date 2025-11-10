Sgt. 1st Class John Boron of the U.S. Army Field Band’s Six-String Soldiers greets a veteran at the Grand Island Medical Center, Nebraska, Aug. 31, 2025, following a musical performance for patients and staff. The visit fostered connection and gratitude through the power of music.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2025 10:01
|Photo ID:
|9385169
|VIRIN:
|250831-A-XJ084-3730
|Resolution:
|3232x2586
|Size:
|4.17 MB
|Location:
|GRAND ISLAND, NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Musician Greets Veteran in Nebraska [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Raymond Maldonado Marrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.